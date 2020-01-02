Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Blagojevich:

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Blagojevich:

Blagojevich:

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich says from prison that current House Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fox’s Melissa Francis Praises Pro-Trump Column Written By Imprisoned Rod Blagojevich: ‘A Pretty Good Point’

Fox News anchor Melissa Francis praised an op-ed written by disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich...
Mediaite - Published

Blagojevich: House Democrats would’ve impeached Lincoln, too

CHICAGO (AP) — Imprisoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich argued in a column that fellow...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comeuronewsChicago S-T



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Blagojevich Pens Op-Ed: Democrats Would've Impeached Lincoln [Video]Blagojevich Pens Op-Ed: Democrats Would've Impeached Lincoln

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich said from prison: current House Democrats would have impeached Abraham Lincoln. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published

In Op-Ed, Imprisoned Rod Blagojevich Says: 'Democrats Would Have Impeached Lincoln' [Video]In Op-Ed, Imprisoned Rod Blagojevich Says: 'Democrats Would Have Impeached Lincoln'

Rod Blagojevich released an op-ed.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.