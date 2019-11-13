Alex Trebek Has Planned Out His Final 'Jeopardy' Episode

The 79-year-old has hosted 'Jeopardy' since 1984, but the date of his final show remains unknown.

In a new interview, Trebek admitted that he's rehearsed what he will say when the time comes.

What I would do on that day is tell the director, time the show down to leave me 30 seconds at the end, that's all I want, Alex Trebek, via 'Good Morning America'.

I will say my good-byes and I will tell people, 'Don't ask me who is going to replace me, because I have no say in that whatsoever, Alex Trebek, via 'Good Morning America'.

But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect that you have shown me for the past 30, however many years, then they will be a success” and the show will continue being a success.', Alex Trebek, via 'Good Morning America'.

Trebek added that he will sign off by saying, "Until we meet again, God bless you and good-bye.".

Last March, the longtime game show host revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Insiders tell 'PEOPLE' that he is still working to beat the disease and currently has no plans to quit