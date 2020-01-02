Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:57s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

President Trump Discusses Iran Strike

President Trump delivered a prepared statement on the U.S. airstrike that killed senior Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump warns Iran about any new threats against the U.S.

The U.S. Embassy attack threatens to draw the U.S. deeper into the kind of Middle East conflict that...
CBS News - Published

Schumer Condemns Iran Strike in Pointed Floor Speech: Trump May Have Brought Us ‘Closer to Another Endless War’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer condemned President Donald Trump’s military strike that killed...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ampoliticalsite

American Politics  Impeach Trump RT @trumperyresist: President Trump Discusses Iran Strike #TrumperyResistance #ImpeachTrump… https://t.co/dfcdEdjoTm 38 minutes ago

trumperyresist

Trumpery Resistance 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈#TrumperyResistance President Trump Discusses Iran Strike #TrumperyResistance #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/gLlANzH1cR https://t.co/PIQpoReGR0 47 minutes ago

qtassfifi

uhh okay and your point? RT @eddievanbossu_: Republicans watching as President Donald Trump discusses war terms with Iran #WWIII https://t.co/XdR8Ve983J 1 hour ago

RW3TV

Richard Washington III RT @wcnc: WATCH LIVE: President Trump discusses the growing tension with Iran, and the deployment of U.S. troops overseas. https://t.co/lce… 2 hours ago

naderalghoul

Nader Alghoul President Trump discusses the strike that took down Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. "What the United States did ye… https://t.co/uXvW5AYMqQ 2 hours ago

1200WOAI

1200 WOAI BREAKING: President Trump discusses Iran. Live coverage now on News Radio 1200 WOAI: https://t.co/0nKbPAnPHt https://t.co/cmXNKrwc0P 2 hours ago

wcnc

NBC Charlotte WATCH LIVE: President Trump discusses the growing tension with Iran, and the deployment of U.S. troops overseas. https://t.co/lceioDeHvJ 2 hours ago

WAMCNews

WAMC News WAMC's @AlanChartock discusses President Trump's foreign policy with Iran amid reports that the U.S. has killed Ira… https://t.co/uIe5EpiSod 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war [Video]Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war

President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.