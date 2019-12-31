Week ahead on Wall Street

Next week on Wall Street, investors will closely eye the markets amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, and they'll comb through the monthly jobs report.

With Americans back from the holidays, the S&P 500 will begin the first full trading week of the new year at 3,234.

The markets tumbled from record levels Friday following a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian military commander.

Another big market mover could be Friday's employment report.

Look for the Labor Department to report that the U.S. economy added 160,000 jobs in December.

That's a slowdown from November.

The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 3.5%.

Wages will likely rise 0.3% over the previous month or at an annual rate of 3.1% On Tuesday, Tesla will deliver to the public its first Model 3 sedans that were made at its new plant in China.

The electric vehicle maker also delivered for investors Friday.

Its already high-flying shares hit another record high when its annual vehicle deliveries topped Wall Street's targets.

Earnings from Constellation Brands could be in the suds when the brewer reports Wednesday.

Wall Street expects to see lower sales due to weakness in its wine business.

And look for profits to fall, hurt by investments in pot producer Canopy Growth.