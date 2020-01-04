Global  

Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

Trump: Soleimani's 'bloody rampage is forever gone'

Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."
Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

Iran has promised vengeance after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad on Friday (January 3) killed Qassem Soleimani, a 62-year-old general who headed the overseas arm of the Revolutionary Guards.

Trump made the remarks during a campaign event at the King Jesus International Ministry church in Miami.

Audience members cheered as Trump described the overnight attack.

"I don't know if you know what was happening, but he was planning a very major attack and we got him," Trump said.




