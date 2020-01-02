Global  

Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.
Pentagon sends more troops to Middle East following violent protests at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

The Pentagon is bolstering its presence in the Middle East after pro-Iranian protesters tried to...
CBS News - Published


twitting_Diana

Daggal RT @BenjaminNorton: The US rogue regime is now sending 3,500 more troops to the Middle East after murdering Iran's top general Soleimani in… 1 minute ago

OohWeeNett

Lynette Pyles RT @DenverChannel: Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol for Saturday as the Pentagon announced Friday it is sen… 8 minutes ago

seran72

FullyIntegratedApothecaryOfSarah RT @HawleyMO: I look forward to hearing tomorrow in Senate Armed Services why the Pentagon reportedly wants 14,000 MORE troops in the Middl… 16 minutes ago


San Diego-based Marines deployed to Iraq [Video]San Diego-based Marines deployed to Iraq

The troops are responding to the Iran crisis.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:33Published

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran's most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the Middle East...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published

