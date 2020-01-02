Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:36s - Published Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Pentagon sends more troops to Middle East following violent protests at U.S. Embassy in Baghdad The Pentagon is bolstering its presence in the Middle East after pro-Iranian protesters tried to...

CBS News - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Daggal RT @BenjaminNorton: The US rogue regime is now sending 3,500 more troops to the Middle East after murdering Iran's top general Soleimani in… 1 minute ago Lynette Pyles RT @DenverChannel: Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol for Saturday as the Pentagon announced Friday it is sen… 8 minutes ago FullyIntegratedApothecaryOfSarah RT @HawleyMO: I look forward to hearing tomorrow in Senate Armed Services why the Pentagon reportedly wants 14,000 MORE troops in the Middl… 16 minutes ago