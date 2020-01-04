House Democrats lay out plans for 2020 legislative session now < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:44s - Published House Democrats lay out plans for 2020 legislative session House Speaker KC Becker and Majority Leader Alec Garnett laid out some of the plans from House Democrats for the upcoming legislative session on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this