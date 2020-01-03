Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 07:40s - Published < > Embed
Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands attend Soleimani and al-Muhandis's funeral in Baghdad

Thousands in Baghdad are attending funeral procession for those killed in US air raid targeting Soleimani on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Thousands of mourners join Soleimani funeral in Baghdad

Funeral processions in Baghdad after US kills Iran's Qassem Soleimani and PMF deputy leader Abu Mahdi...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Soleimani funeral procession in Baghdad draws thousands of mourners

Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran's top...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad's streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:39Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.