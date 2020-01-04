Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate

Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 23 people have now died in the wildfires so far this summer.View on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

nicolasnicola22

Nicholas Nicola RT @euronews: It is the first time in Australia's history that reservists have been called up. https://t.co/YvNybW1NqC 21 seconds ago

9lives2

lesley ⛄️🥂 "Australia’s PM calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threat escalates in 3 states - National |… https://t.co/id9cIV0AN8 4 minutes ago

FrankVink

Frank Vink Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/JQebib2VfJ 35 minutes ago

DerekJo56771833

Derek Johnson RT @JaimeNelsonW: Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/sLVXohnkpO 47 minutes ago

JaimeNelsonW

Sixth Seal Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/sLVXohnkpO 48 minutes ago

enzer_tweets

Enzer's World RT @TRTWorldNow: Australia's PM calls up 3,000 military reservists as wildfire threats escalate in three states https://t.co/fAXJQ3BvKC 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.