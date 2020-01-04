Prime Minister Scott Morrison said 23 people have now died in the wildfires so far this summer.View on euronews



Tweets about this Nicholas Nicola RT @euronews: It is the first time in Australia's history that reservists have been called up. https://t.co/YvNybW1NqC 21 seconds ago lesley ⛄️🥂 "Australia’s PM calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threat escalates in 3 states - National |… https://t.co/id9cIV0AN8 4 minutes ago Frank Vink Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/JQebib2VfJ 35 minutes ago Derek Johnson RT @JaimeNelsonW: Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/sLVXohnkpO 47 minutes ago Sixth Seal Australia calls up 3,000 reservists as wildfire threats escalate https://t.co/sLVXohnkpO 48 minutes ago Enzer's World RT @TRTWorldNow: Australia's PM calls up 3,000 military reservists as wildfire threats escalate in three states https://t.co/fAXJQ3BvKC 1 hour ago