Kylie Jenner Has Yellow Hair

It was just a few days ago that Kylie Jenner was reminiscing about the platinum blonde hair she&apos;s had on and off in years past, posting photos of it to her Instagram Stories and telling viewers that she&apos;s frequently tempted to do it again.

(Just watch: Matching your hair color to your bag is totally going to be a thing in 2020.) &quot;YUP.
Kylie Jenner steps in 2020 with yellow hair

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner on Sunday made her style a little more...
Sify - Published


Kylie Jenner's hair is the longest its ever been

Kylie Jenner's hair is at the longest its been since she was 15-years-old.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published

