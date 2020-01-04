Connor McDavid nets Zack Kassian's crafty pass 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 00:51s - Published Connor McDavid nets Zack Kassian's crafty pass Zack Kassian spins around and slides a no-look pass to Connor McDavid, who beats Jaroslav Halak with a wrist shot for a two-goal lead 0

