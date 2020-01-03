Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Groups of protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East.

Jonah Green reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted outside the White House before marching to the Trump International Hotel a few blocks away.

Protesters in Washington held signs that read "No war or sanctions on Iran!" and "U.S. troops out of Iraq!" Similar protests were held in New York, Chicago and other cities, with demonstrators alarmed by Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran.



Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Stoph79

Chris Morrow RT @MSN: American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities https://t.co/SzqbID0OEP 5 seconds ago

_EileenMelissa

Eileen RT @Reuters: American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities https://t.co/i5NEsaptHc https://t.co/uyZ7asjBB0 57 seconds ago

Ruthann6171

Ruthann617 RT @MingGao26: this maybe lead to groundswell calling for impeachment... https://t.co/cK0s9fcOf5 1 minute ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest American air strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in about 70 US cities | Middle East Eye https://t.co/tyyULXgXjo via @skinnergj 2 minutes ago

MingGao26

Ming Solenya Nethery this maybe lead to groundswell calling for impeachment... https://t.co/cK0s9fcOf5 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters attack U.S embassy in Baghdad

An estimated 6000 protesters gathered outside the American embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday during a hostile protest. Several dozen protesters broke into the compound.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 01:16Published

Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad [Video]Protesters storm on U.S. embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, IRAQ — The U.S. embassy in Iraq was hit with attacks during violent protests, an action which has been condemned by President Donald Trump. He has since called on Iraq to use its forces to..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.