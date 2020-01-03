American strike in Iraq prompts anti-war protests in U.S. cities

Protesters took to the streets in Washington and other U.S. cities on Saturday to condemn the air strike in Iraq ordered by President Donald Trump that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Hundreds of demonstrators chanted outside the White House before marching to the Trump International Hotel a few blocks away.

Protesters in Washington held signs that read "No war or sanctions on Iran!" and "U.S. troops out of Iraq!" Similar protests were held in New York, Chicago and other cities, with demonstrators alarmed by Trump's decision to send about 3,000 more troops to the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran.