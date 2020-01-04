The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport.

The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

He abetted terrorism and violence throughout the region, including against US troops.

According to Business Insider, neither George W.

Bush nor Barack Obama ever targeted Soleimani or the Quds Force.

Former military and intelligence officials have cited the potential for retaliation from Iran for their choice not to pursue him.

Such retaliation could come against US troops, diplomats, and allied forces in the region as a major reason.