Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

The Likely Reason Neither George W. Bush Nor Barack Obama Went After Soleimani

US forces killed Iranian Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad's airport.

The assassination was at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Soleimani was the leader of the elite and secretive Quds Force of Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

He abetted terrorism and violence throughout the region, including against US troops.

According to Business Insider, neither George W.

Bush nor Barack Obama ever targeted Soleimani or the Quds Force.

Former military and intelligence officials have cited the potential for retaliation from Iran for their choice not to pursue him.

Such retaliation could come against US troops, diplomats, and allied forces in the region as a major reason.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.