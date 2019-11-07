$1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal 47 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:38s - Published $1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal One tuna sold for $1.8 million on Sunday at an auction at Tokyo fish market. Compared to last year though, that's a relative bargain. Julian Satterthwaite reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend $1.8 mln for one tuna? In Japan, that's a bit of a steal It's become a New Year tradition in Japan. Buyers gathered Sunday (January 5) at Tokyo fish market to purchase some expensive tuna. Really expensive. This fish eventually went for about 1.8 million dollars. The buyer was Kiyoshi Kimura, owner of a sushi restaurant chain. At over six thousand dollars per kilogram, the fish had better be good. But for Kimura, it's maybe no big deal. Last year he set the all-time record for a single fish, buying one tuna for about three million dollars. This year's must seem like a relative bargain.





