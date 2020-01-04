Amit Shah hits out at Congress and AAP, says misled people over CAA

BJP President Amit Shah addressed the workers' conference at Indira Gandhi Stadium to excite the activists ..

During this time he lashed out at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party.

He also surrounded Congress on the issue of citizenship amendment law.

Shah said that Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi misled the public on CAA