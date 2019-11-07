Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sikh man killed in Pakistan; India demands strong action against perpetrators

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Sikh man killed in Pakistan; India demands strong action against perpetrators

Sikh man killed in Pakistan; India demands strong action against perpetrators

Days after a mob attacked Nankana Sahbi in Pakistan, now a Sikh man has been killed in Peshawar.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

India lashes out at Pakistan over 'targeted killing' of Sikh youth

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ParthPa07241800

Parth Parikh RT @TajinderBagga: S. Ravinder Singh, One More Sikh killed by Pakistanis in Peshawar, Pakistan. @narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji I request Gov… 20 seconds ago

amitdubey1236

Amit Dubey RT @capt_amarinder: Shocked & anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @I… 22 seconds ago

ArvindShaileshd

Arvind Sharma RT @MajorPoonia: Shocking Sikh Man Ravinder Singh murdered in Pakistan today.He went Peshawar to shop for his wedding. His body found full… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Big moment': Indian Sikhs on historic pilgrimage to Pakistan [Video]'Big moment': Indian Sikhs on historic pilgrimage to Pakistan

Hundreds of pilgrims launch journey across border to Kartarpur to visit shrine of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:02Published

Remove Bhindranwale’s posters from Kartarpur video: India slams Pakistan [Video]Remove Bhindranwale’s posters from Kartarpur video: India slams Pakistan

India hit out at Pakistan after a poster of slain Khalistani leaders appeared in an official video released by Islamabad welcoming Sikh pilgrims to Kartarpur.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.