Sikh man killed in Pakistan; India demands strong action against perpetrators 34 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published Sikh man killed in Pakistan; India demands strong action against perpetrators Days after a mob attacked Nankana Sahbi in Pakistan, now a Sikh man has been killed in Peshawar.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources India lashes out at Pakistan over 'targeted killing' of Sikh youth India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of a minority Sikh community member in...

IndiaTimes - Published 5 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Parth Parikh RT @TajinderBagga: S. Ravinder Singh, One More Sikh killed by Pakistanis in Peshawar, Pakistan. @narendramodi Ji @AmitShah Ji I request Gov… 20 seconds ago Amit Dubey RT @capt_amarinder: Shocked & anguished over killing of Sikh youth Ravinder Singh in #Pakistan, coming on heels of #NankanaSahibAttack. @I… 22 seconds ago Arvind Sharma RT @MajorPoonia: Shocking Sikh Man Ravinder Singh murdered in Pakistan today.He went Peshawar to shop for his wedding. His body found full… 2 minutes ago