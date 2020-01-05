Global  

Hundreds Of Thousands Of Iranians Publicly Mourn Assassinated Military Commander

Hundreds of thousands of mourner turned out across Iran on Sunday to mourn slain military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Soleimani was killed in Iraq in a U.S. military strike.

His body was returned home on Sunday.

His body was given a hero’s welcome as it arrived in the southwestern city of Ahvaz and then flown to the holy Shi’ite Muslim city of Mashhad.

Huge crowds of mourners turned out to chest-beat and wail, in keeping with the style of mourning common among Shi’ite Muslims.
