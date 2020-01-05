Global  

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

President Trump tweeted that Iran &quot;will be hit very fast and very hard&quot; if the country attacks any U.S. sites.
Recent related news from verified sources

Iran condemns Trump as 'terrorist in a suit' after attack threat

Iran condemned Donald Trump on Sunday as a "terrorist in a suit" after the U.S. president threatened...
Reuters - Published

U.S. will target 52 Iranian sites if Iran attacks Americans, Trump warns

Top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad. The post U.S. will...
Premium Times Nigeria - Published Also reported by •ReutersBBC NewsIndiaTimesMid-Day



ReturnsSpeedy

Speedy Gonzalez Returns RT @Kokomothegreat: Iran puts an $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head, threatens to attack the White House, tears up nuclear deal and calls t… 12 seconds ago

J_Floress34

Jose Flores™ RT @PawanDurani: That’s snowballing! Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White House after Tehran's… 33 seconds ago

SwedeUSPatriot

Swede US Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Bone_Brake: REMINDER: SEE SOMETHING! SAY SOMETHING! Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi has reportedly thr€atened attack on the White House… 1 minute ago

LynnMar42209594

Lynny 🇬🇧 RT @Patrici15767099: Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White House after Tehran's top military lea… 2 minutes ago

illtownny

DJ Slice Tea☕️ Iran puts an $80m BOUNTY on Donald Trump's head, threatens to attack the White House, tears up nuclear deal… https://t.co/Tg8bVpe0Ta 2 minutes ago

iranwithoutir

Pppp RT @NatashaFatah: President Trump threatens to attack 52 Iranian sites including cultural ones Iran says that this would be a war crime… 3 minutes ago

MatithyanMy

Bara esh Ya גִּבּ֑וֹר RT @AlisQ45: @realDonaldTrump I think it's time to MOAB! Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump threatens Iran [Video]Trump threatens Iran

President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 Iranian site “very hard” if Iran retaliates. This comes after Americans conducted a drone strike, killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

In war of Tweets, Iran calls Trump 'terrorist in suit' [Video]In war of Tweets, Iran calls Trump 'terrorist in suit'

Iran called Donald Trump a &apos;terrorist in a suit&apos; on Sunday, hours after the U.S. president said he was ready to hit 52 sites if Tehran retaliated over the killing of top commander..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:39Published

