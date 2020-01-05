President Trump Threatens To Attack 52 Iranian Sites If It Retaliates

Speedy Gonzalez Returns RT @Kokomothegreat: Iran puts an $80m bounty on Donald Trump's head, threatens to attack the White House, tears up nuclear deal and calls t… 12 seconds ago

Jose Flores™ RT @PawanDurani: That’s snowballing! Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White House after Tehran's… 33 seconds ago

Swede US Patriot ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Bone_Brake: REMINDER: SEE SOMETHING! SAY SOMETHING! Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi has reportedly thr€atened attack on the White House… 1 minute ago

Lynny 🇬🇧 RT @Patrici15767099: Iran puts an $80million BOUNTY on Trump's head and threatens to attack the White House after Tehran's top military lea… 2 minutes ago

DJ Slice Tea☕️ Iran puts an $80m BOUNTY on Donald Trump's head, threatens to attack the White House, tears up nuclear deal… https://t.co/Tg8bVpe0Ta 2 minutes ago

Pppp RT @NatashaFatah: President Trump threatens to attack 52 Iranian sites including cultural ones Iran says that this would be a war crime… 3 minutes ago