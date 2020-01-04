Ghosn's Escape To Lebanon To Prompt Tightening Of Japan's Immigration Laws

CNN reports Japanese officials on Sunday criticized Carlos Ghosn's escape from the country.

Calling it 'unjust', Japan vowed to tighten immigration rules in their first public remarks since the former auto executive fled for Lebanon a week ago.

Japan's top justice official, Justice Minister Masako Mori, said Ghosn left Japan illegally by unjust methods.'

She said that there is no official record of Ghosn's departure from Japan, and that prosecutors are investigating the case.