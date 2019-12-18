Global  

Labour's leadership candidates vow to restore trust in party

Labour's leadership candidates vow to restore trust in party

Labour's leadership candidates vow to restore trust in party

Labour leadership rivals have stressed the need to win back voters' trust in the wake of the party's catastrophic election defeat.
Labour leadership: Keir Starmer enters race to succeed Corbyn with pledge to 'restore trust' in party

Keir Starmer has confirmed his bid to be the next Labour leader, vowing to listen to the public about...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC News



Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election [Video]Lisa Nandy: Trust cost Labour at the election

Labour leadership candidate Lisa Nandy discusses whether Jeremy Corbyn was a good leader of the Labour Party.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 10:04Published

Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader [Video]Starmer says he is considering running for Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer has said that he “seriously considering” standing for the leadership of the Labour Party. The shadow Brexit secretary said he believed that the Labour’s move to the left in 2015..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:46Published

