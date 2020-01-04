Global  

Crisis With Iran Escalates

The U.S. military presence in the Middle East has been thrown into jeopardy after the killing of a top Iranian general.

Iraq's parliament voted Sunday to expel U.S. troops from their country, while the leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah group said the U.S. military across the region "will pay the price" for the general's death.
