Australia's bushfires are creating their own weather systems

Australia's bushfires are creating their own weather systems

Australia's bushfires are creating their own weather systems

Bushfires in Australia are burning so fiercely that they are creating pyrocumulonimbus clouds which are then creating thunderstorms.
Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief [Video]Rebel Wilson auctions off private lunch to aid Australian bushfire relief

Rebel Wilson raised $100,000 dollars to help those affected by bushfires in her native Australia by auctioning off a private lunch date.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Australia's bushfires are creating freak thunderstorms [Video]Australia's bushfires are creating freak thunderstorms

VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA — CBS News reports that bushfires in Australia are burning so fiercely that they are creating pyrocumulonimbus clouds which are then creating thunderstorms. The Bureau of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:22Published

