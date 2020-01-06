Global  

'Succession' Cast Talks Best Drama Series Win | Golden Globes 2020

'Succession' won best drama series and best actor in a drama series for Brian Cox at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Recent related news from verified sources

Succession Wins Best TV Series, Drama, at the 2020 Golden Globes

The Roy family just keeps steamrolling the competition. Succession, which recently concluded its...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


'Succession' wins Golden Globe for Best Drama TV series

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): American satirical drama 'Succession' just won big at the 77th...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Recent related videos from verified sources

Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama [Video]Golden Globes: Olivia Colman wins best actress in a TV drama

Olivia Colman reacts to winning the 2020 Golden Globe award for best actress in a TV drama for her role as the Queen in the third series of The Crown. She joined other British winners Phoebe..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Renée Zellweger Talks Best Actress Win for 'Judy' | Golden Globes 2020

Renée Zellweger Wins Best Actress for 'Judy'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:18Published

