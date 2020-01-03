Global  

Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes

Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes

Funeral Held For Iranian General Soleimani; Trump Threatens Targeted Strikes

President Trump is threatening new attacks in Iran if the country retaliates for the U.S. killing Qasem Soleimani, one of the country's top generals.

Joe Vazquez reports with the latest developments.

(1-5-2020)
Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's Killing

Trump Acknowledges Soleimani's KillingU.S. President Donald Trump spoke publicly Saturday about the killing of Iranian General Qassem...
WorldNews - Published

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump...
WorldNews - Published


MUHAMMA31480689

MUHAMMAD HAMZA RT @Tasnimnews_EN: Remains of top #Iranian commander Major General Qassem #Soleimani and his companions arrived in Iran’s southwestern city… 7 hours ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @NewsBreaking: SOLEIMANI'S IRANIAN FUNERAL: "Footage on state television showed people dressed in black in Mollavi Square, holding flags… 14 hours ago

mampa_s_s

Samantha S RT @mcquillanator: @CBCNews @CBCMorningLive UPDATE: U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. has 52 Iranian targets in its sights - one fo… 19 hours ago

mcquillanator

Laura McQuillan @CBCNews @CBCMorningLive UPDATE: U.S. President Donald Trump says the U.S. has 52 Iranian targets in its sights - o… https://t.co/DMvIodpwvc 19 hours ago

MxRevenge1

MxRevenge RT @ynms79797979: Remains of top #Iranian commander Major General Qassem #Soleimani and his companions arrived in Iran’s southwestern city… 21 hours ago

ynms79797979

Y.N.M.S Remains of top #Iranian commander Major General Qassem #Soleimani and his companions arrived in Iran’s southwestern… https://t.co/nP90hqmQif 22 hours ago

Tasnimnews_EN

Tasnim News Agency Remains of top #Iranian commander Major General Qassem #Soleimani and his companions arrived in Iran’s southwestern… https://t.co/qIzYDR3VUS 22 hours ago

gardeniakartika

gardenia kartika dewi RT @VOANews: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi joined thousands of mourners in Baghdad on Saturday, January 4, as a funeral procession… 23 hours ago


Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates [Video]Huge funeral processions for killed general in Iran - Latest updates

Hundreds of thousands take to the streets in Iran in a funeral procession for killed General Soleimani. Iranian media said it's the largest procession since Khomeini. Here the latest updates. View on..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 07:18Published

President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran [Video]President Trump Threatens More Strikes Against Iran

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez has the latest on the growing tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the strike to kill a top Iranian general.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:04Published

