Toyota GR Yaris Teaser

The GR Yaris incorporates advanced technologies, knowledge and experience learned from Toyota’s title-winning participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC) where it competes under the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) banner.

The GR Yaris will be the second pure sports-car model to be launched globally by TGR, following last year’s return of the legendary Toyota GR Supra.

The GR Yaris has now completed its final stage of development and a prototype was recently pushed to its limits by Toyota’s global president Akio Toyoda, under his TGR Master Driver code name “Morizo”.

Toyota, through its TGR motorsport activities, is seeking to create ever-better cars and expand its passionate fan support by competing in a series of demanding races in a variety of categories on roads around the world.