Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks | OneIndia News

EC announces Delhi Assembly Election dates, Amit Shah calls Mohalla clinics a sham, Uddhav Thackeray compares JNU violence to 26/11 Mumbai attacks, Smriti Irani syas campuses shouldn't be turned into battlefields, Student protests erupt across country after JNU violence, Delhi police files FIR in JNU violence case, Golden Globes winners announced, Joaquin Phoenix's speech cut short and more news
#DelhiAssemblyElections #JNUviolence #JNUattack #AmitShah #GoldenGlobes
Following the shocking violence at JNU where masked goons went on a rampage thrashing students and vandalising property Sunday evening, politicians flocked to the scene to assess the situation. While..