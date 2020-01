President Trump departs Palm Beach amid growing tensions with Iran

RETURNING AFTER THE HOLIDAYSAT MAR-A- LAGO.

TONIGHT - MUCHOF THE ATTENTION IS FOCUSEDSEVEN THOUSAND MILES AWAY -AMID SHARPLY ESCALATINGTENSIONS BETWEEN THE U-S ANDIRAN.A TWEET THE PRESIDENT SENTBEFORE LEAVING PALM BEACHWARNED OF WHAT COULD BE AHEAD.WPTV'S LINNIE SUPALL WAS THEREAS THE PRESIDENT DEPARTED.LINNIE?ITSUPPORTERS AND OPPONENTS SHOWUP FOR THE PRESIDENTMOTORCADE& BUT TODAYCONVERSATION HAD A DIFFERENTTONE& AS TENSION RISES BETWEENTHE TWO COUNTRIES.<< PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP HASLEFT PALM BEACH& AFTER MORETHAN TWO WEEKS - SPENDING THEHOLIDAYS AT MAR-A-LGO.

BUTIT'S THE EVENTS OF THE LAST 72HOURS - THAT HAS THE WORLD'SATTENTION.

DEMONSTRATORS ONBOTH SIDES LINED PARTS OFSOUTHERN BOULEVARD - EACHHOPING TO DELIVER A DISTANTMESSAGE TO THE COMMANDER ICHIEF.

The tail wags the dogand I think hedivert attention from theimpeachment hearings when theSenate goes back to work