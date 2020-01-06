2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published 2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy. It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the awards, with his first gig in 2010 and the most recent in 2016.

