2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

2020 Golden Globes: Ricky Gervais' best and most shocking jokes

Ricky Gervais' much-anticipated return as host of the Golden Globes involved jokes about paedophile movies, Jeffrey Epstein and Hollywood hypocrisy.

It was the acerbic comedian's fifth time hosting the awards, with his first gig in 2010 and the most recent in 2016.
Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais's best jokes and other highlights

Ricky Gervais pulled no punches in his opening monologue at the Golden Globe Awards.
BBC News - Published

Ricky Gervais leaves Golden Globes audience groaning with series of jibes - here are most shocking

Ricky Gervais leaves Golden Globes audience groaning with series of jibes - here are most shockingDami Judi Dench, James Corden and Prince Andrew among targets as comedian made string of jokes that...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Ben78Ben

Ben Hall RT @dhookstead: Ricky Gervais to celebrities at the Golden Globes: "You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know no… 2 seconds ago

benkoma3

BIG BEN RT @Breaking911: Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes: “Epstein didn’t kill himself” https://t.co/Ht7s2eazAi 2 seconds ago

amandaeliasch

Amanda Eliasch Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes speech: Best jokes and other highlights https://t.co/AjethBOyO7 4 seconds ago

Jackied15846926

Jackie davies RT @TheCriticalDri2: Ricky Gervais is officially a national treasure after that Golden Globes speech. Just saying. 4 seconds ago

JaNicharce

Ја Ничарче RT @AngryPeanut4: Ricky Gervais going all in at the golden globes.👌🏼 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/yhUMIocSu9 5 seconds ago

TatanBasty

Basty Tatan RT @UKIP: “If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech” "Accept your award, thank your agent, th… 6 seconds ago

Jeff_hound

☮️☮️ RT @CarmelaMarciano: Ricky gervais roasted Hollywood at the Golden Globes https://t.co/UFavjYF8RA 8 seconds ago

pumpkindropoff

Joe RT @THR: @rickygervais took aim at Apple during his monologue at the #GoldenGIobes : “Apple roared into the TV game with The Morning Show,… 8 seconds ago


Brits clear up at the Golden Globes [Video]Brits clear up at the Golden Globes

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Olivia Colman are among the British stars who were honoured at the Golden Globes, alongside Sir Sam Mendes, Taron Egerton and Sir Elton John. The Fleabag creator and star won..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue [Video]Ricky Gervais mocks Golden Globes audience in opening monologue

Ricky Gervais pledged to "go out with a bang" as he mocked the star-studded audience at the Golden Globe Awards, which he hosted for a fifth time on Sunday (05.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published

