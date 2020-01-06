Global  

Delhi election 2020: Single phase polls on 8 February, counting on 11 February

Election Commission has announced the dates for the assembly polls in the national capital.

Polling will be held in a single phase on 8th February while counting will be held on 11th February, 2020.

Delhi will witness a battle between three major par
Delhi Assembly poll on Feb 8, counting of votes on Feb 11

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that Delhi would go to polls on February 8...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Zee News



