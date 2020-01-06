Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards

Absent Russell Crowe demands climate change action at Golden Globe Awards

Russell Crowe kicked off the 2020 Golden Globe Awards by using his pre-prepared acceptance speech to call for urgent climate change action as bushfires continue to spread across his native Australia.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Absent Russell Crowe uses Golden Globes win to highlight Australia bushfire crisis

Antipodean actor Russell Crowe almost stole the show with his absence from the Golden Globe awards on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe sends out message on climate change

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actor Russell Crowe won a Golden Globe for his portrayal as late Fox News...
Sify - Published Also reported by •The AgeUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WENN_News

WENN Absent Russell Crowe Demands Climate Change Action At Golden Globe Awards https://t.co/0Z7ZZaWZpq 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Renee Zellweger happy to be back at Golden Globes [Video]Renee Zellweger happy to be back at Golden Globes

Renee Zellweger was delighted to be back at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday (05.01.20), where she picked up Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama for her work on 'Judy'.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published

Europe - what's in store for 2020? [Video]Europe - what's in store for 2020?

Europe - what's in store for 2020?

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 07:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.