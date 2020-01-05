Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ for leadership talks

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the party's headquarters for a National Executive Committee meeting on the leadership contest.

The NEC is due to decide details for electing Mr Corbyn's successor, including the cut-off date for the eligibility of new members to vote in the contest.

Report by Alibhaiz.

