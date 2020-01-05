Global  

Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ for leadership talks

Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ for leadership talks

Corbyn arrives at Labour HQ for leadership talks

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives at the party's headquarters for a National Executive Committee meeting on the leadership contest.

The NEC is due to decide details for electing Mr Corbyn's successor, including the cut-off date for the eligibility of new members to vote in the contest.

Report by Alibhaiz.

