Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the capital Tehran on Monday to honour Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general whose death in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq has stoked fears of a new war in the Middle East.
