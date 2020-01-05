Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack in Kenya

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:51s - Published < > Embed
Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack in Kenya

Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack in Kenya

Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia&apos;s al Shabaab militant group during an attack on Sunday on a military base in Kenya used by both U.S. and Kenyan forces, the U.S. military said.

Sarah Charlton reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Three Americans killed in al Shabaab militant attack on base in Kenya

Three Americans - one U.S. military servicemember and two contractors - were killed by Somalia's al...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayallAfrica.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.