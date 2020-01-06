Reynhard Sinaga is a 'monstrous individual', says prosecutor

Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor Ian Rushton has called Reynhard Sinaga a “monstrous individual” after he was jailed for life at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Sinaga was found guilty of a total of 159 sex offences - including 136 counts of rape - committed between January 2015 and May 2017 Report by Alibhaiz.

