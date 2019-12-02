Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Two 120-foot-chimneys at a coal station in west India were demolished on January 4 and 5 respectively.

The towers were from the Sikka thermal power plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat and were non-functional, having been installed in 1990.

The area was cleared in advance and the towers were safely detonated with charges running up their bases.