Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Incredible demolition of 120-foot-tall coal plant towers in west India

Two 120-foot-chimneys at a coal station in west India were demolished on January 4 and 5 respectively.

The towers were from the Sikka thermal power plant in Jamnagar, Gujarat and were non-functional, having been installed in 1990.

The area was cleared in advance and the towers were safely detonated with charges running up their bases.
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
