Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bindi Irwin's Family Has Treated 90,000 Animals Amid Australian Fires

The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated...
Just Jared Jr - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rebel Wilson Helps Battle Australian Bushfires By Auctioning Off Luncheon For $100,000! [Video]Rebel Wilson Helps Battle Australian Bushfires By Auctioning Off Luncheon For $100,000!

Rebel Wilson helped raise $100,000 Australian dollars to help battle the Australian bushfires by auctioning off a luncheon for two fans.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:43Published

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat' [Video]Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban donate $500,000 to Australian bushfires as home is 'under threat'

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have donated $500,000 dollars to help those in Australia affected by bushfires ravaging the country, after claiming their family home is "under threat".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.