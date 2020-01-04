|
Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:28s - Published < > Embed
Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals
Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and Victoria.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|The family of the late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin (aka “The Crocodile Hunter”) has treated...
Just Jared Jr - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources