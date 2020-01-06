Global  

Sports Final: Which Patriots Free Agents (Other Than Brady) Will Be Back In 2020?

Sports Final: Which Patriots Free Agents (Other Than Brady) Will Be Back In 2020?

Sports Final: Which Patriots Free Agents (Other Than Brady) Will Be Back In 2020?

Tom Brady headlines the list, but the Patriots have 20 players set to become free agents this offseason, including Devin McCourty, Kyle Van Noy and Matthew Slater.

Who will be back, and who will be elsewhere next season?

Steve Burton, Mike Reiss and Christian Fauria break it down on Sports Final!
