Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani

Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani

Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani

Hundreds of thousands attended the funeral procession in Tehran for a top Iranian general who was killed in a US airstrike in Baghdad.

He will be buried in his hometown of Kerman.
Recent related news from verified sources

News24.com | Mourners pack Tehran to grieve Iran general Soleimani

Mourners packed the streets of Tehran on Monday for ceremonies to pay homage to top Iranian military...
News24 - Published

Tears, cries of vengeance as Tehran bids farewell to Soleimani

Sea of mourners dressed in black gather in Tehran to pay homage to revered general killed in US air...
Al Jazeera - Published


One_News_Page

One News Page Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani: https://t.co/7BZ6Wd8lWq #Tehran 3 seconds ago

KayeW100

Kaye RT @AFP: @elodiecuzin VIDEO: 🇮🇷 Mourners in Iran's capital #Tehran gather to pay homage to top Iranian military commander Qasem #Soleimani,… 23 seconds ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/j3NRrYH77K https://t.co/6amUPokbH6 2 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/0U8yCYECXG https://t.co/ZTrrB3r4zQ 23 minutes ago

raybae689

RAY BAEZ Mourners gather in Tehran to pay homage to Qassem Soleimani https://t.co/yMrYQFdpcs https://t.co/HDxOqv9Teh 24 minutes ago

furcoisorin

sorin furcoi Sea of mourners dressed in black gather in #Tehran to pay homage to revered general killed in #US air strike.… https://t.co/vXvX5Hh1zt 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S. [Video]Mourners flood Tehran to honour Iranian general killed by U.S.

Hundreds of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of the capital Tehran on Monday to honour Qassem Soleimani, a top Iranian general whose death in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq has stoked fears of a..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published

Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani [Video]Thousands of mourners take part in a funeral procession for General Qassem Soleimani

Thousands of mourners took part in a funeral procession in Iraq for Iran's top general and Iraqi militant leaders who were killed in a US air strike a day earlier. Among those killed was Qassem..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

