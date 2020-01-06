Golden Globe winner Awkwafina joins other talent on EE Bafta Rising Star list

Awkwafina, Jack Lowden, Kaitlyn Dever, Kelvin Harrison Jr and Michael Ward have all been nominated for this year's BAFTA Rising Star award.

Present at the announcement, made by Tom Hiddleston, were two nominees Jack Lowden who said the nomination was a 'dream start to 2020'and Michael Ward who featured in the controversial indie film Blue Story, which made headlines last year after the film was banned is cinemas after a mass- brawl in Birmingham.