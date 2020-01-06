Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney Expects Death Threats for Hit on Eagles' Carson Wentz
Clowney's helmet-to-helmet hit knocked Wentz out of the game in the first quarter.
There might be death threats.
, Jadeveon Clowney, via statement.
Clowney called Philadelphia fans the "worst fans in the world" after the game.
That's a great player over there for their team and for their organization.
I hope he's OK.
Like I said, I didn't intend to hurt him.
, Jadeveon Clowney, via statement.
I thought it was just a small hit, but everybody was going crazy on the sidelines.
I was just trying to finish the play, but it happened.
, Jadeveon Clowney, via statement.
Clowney was not penalized for the hit, but Eagles fans and players were outraged after seeing the replay.
I just told him, 'man, that's a dirty play.'
... I just kept reminding him, 'come on, man, stay off my quarterback.'
, Jason Peters, Eagles left tackle, via statement.
Veteran quarterback Josh McCown replaced Wentz and kept the game close.
But the Eagles eventually lost 17-9 to the Seattle Seahawks