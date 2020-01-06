Global  

U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

U.S. Ambassador To Afghanistan John Bass Steps Down

A State Department official told CNN that Bass&apos; decision to step down as ambassador was &quot;long-planned.&quot;
US ambassador leaves Kabul, his Afghan 2-year tenure ends

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — U.S. Ambassador John Bass left Kabul on Monday as his two-year tenure as...
Seattle Times - Published

US Ambassador to Afghanistan Bass Steps Down After Two Years in Office


RIA Nov. - Published


