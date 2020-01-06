Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Rachel Bilson did not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. In preparation for her date night...

Essie • Paw | sw:tros SPOILERS!!!!!! RT @misssoniarao : Billson (Rachel Bilson/Bill Hader) arrival made the homepage, we're done for the night, logging off now https://t.co/SpR2… 6 minutes ago

Essie • Paw | sw:tros SPOILERS!!!!!! RT @LaurenHarry : To be fair - whatever the winners, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have become official and THAT'S MY GOLDEN GLOBES HIGHLIGHT… 6 minutes ago

s RT @fiImsbi : remember when bill hader said his wife had him hook up with rachel bilson’s character in the to do list as a way of saying tha… 2 minutes ago