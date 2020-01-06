Global  

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson attend Golden Globes together

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson went public with their new romance by hitting the red carpet together at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.
Bill Hader, Rachel Bilson make relationship official at Globes

Los Angeles, Jan 6 (IANS) Actors Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson have put an end to their dating rumours...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipE! Online


How Rachel Bilson Got Red Carpet Ready For Golden Globes Date Night With Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson did not come to play at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. In preparation for her date night...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



