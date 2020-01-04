Global  

Cowboys Say Goodbye To Garrett, Hello To Mike McCarthy

Cowboys Say Goodbye To Garrett, Hello To Mike McCarthy
AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach

AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coachThe Dallas Cowboys didn't take long to settle on Mike McCarthy as their coach after waiting a week to...
FOX Sports - Published

Cowboys interview Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis as declaration on Jason Garrett awaits, per reports

The beginning of the Dallas Cowboys' search, according to multiple reports, began with a pair of...
USATODAY.com - Published



johnadeleon

John "Snacks" DeLeon RT @ESPNMichele: Less than 24 hours after posting goodbye to Jason Garrett, Cowboys say hello to former Packers head coach... https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

ESPNMichele

Michele Steele Less than 24 hours after posting goodbye to Jason Garrett, Cowboys say hello to former Packers head coach... https://t.co/zEnc4Qq77X 3 hours ago


Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach [Video]Babe Laufenberg Like Mike McCarthy As Cowboys Coach

Dallas Cowboys radio analyst Babe Laufenberg says he likes Mike McCarthy as the new coach to replace Jason Garrett.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:18Published

Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach [Video]Report: Mike McCarthy To Become Cowboys New Head Coach

The Dallas Cowboys’ search for a new head coach has come to an end, according to multiple reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:38Published

