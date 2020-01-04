John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new puppy 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new puppy John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to social media over the weekend to show off their adorable new puppy.

