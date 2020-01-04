Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new puppy

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new puppy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome new puppy

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen took to social media over the weekend to show off their adorable new puppy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome a New Puppy to Their Family

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family is growing. The couple brought home a new puppy that's...
Billboard.com - Published

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Gets Sassy as They Welcome Another Dog

Welcome to the family, Petey! Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend recently added a adorable rescue...
E! Online - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

oprahmagazine

O The Oprah Magazine Chrissy Teigen Can't Believe Her Daughter Called John Legend by His First Name https://t.co/f40B4zDeVR 2 minutes ago

V1017

V101.7 Chrissy Teigen's Reaction To John Legend's 'This Is Us' Cameo Is LOL-Worthy https://t.co/qHJL3G3p5y 17 minutes ago

V1017

V101.7 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rescue Adorable Dog: Meet Their Puppy Petey! https://t.co/Q0zYa977du 18 minutes ago

Filtr8

Filtr8 John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Welcome a New Puppy to Their Family #marketing #contentmarketing #inboundmarketing… https://t.co/O1cNnbMiNL 26 minutes ago

my929

My 92.9 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rescue Adorable Dog: Meet Their Puppy Petey! https://t.co/D2FYW0c0fu 26 minutes ago

KUBE933

KUBE 93.3 Chrissy Teigen's Reaction To John Legend's 'This Is Us' Cameo Is LOL-Worthy https://t.co/t2H7ndiuXJ https://t.co/jiD3DoykdV 27 minutes ago

Hot983

HOT 98.3 Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Rescue Adorable Dog: Meet Their Puppy Petey! https://t.co/xaToD9Ed8i 30 minutes ago

our45thPOTUS

WehaveaPOS Meet Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's tiny new rescue puppy, Petey. https://t.co/NTIOqUpafs via @HuffPostEnt 36 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Legend to make cameo in This Is Us [Video]John Legend to make cameo in This Is Us

John Legend is set to appear in season four of US comedy-drama 'This Is Us'.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published

Dracula - Netflix [Video]Dracula - Netflix

Dracula - Final Trailer - Netflix Plot synopsis: From the makers of Sherlock, the Count Dracula legend transforms with new tales. Claes Bang stars as Dracula in this brand-new series inspired by Bram..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:46Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.