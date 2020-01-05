Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion

Video Credit: The Street - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion

Star Wars Wins The Weekend Box Office Again: 'Skywalker' Rises to the Verge of $1 Billion

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its predecessors (DIS)· "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend. ·...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizNewsday


Box Office: The Force Is Still Strong With 'Rise of Skywalker' as 'Grudge' Fails to Scare

The latest 'Star Wars' movie is unchallenged at the domestic chart, while the horror reboot opens far...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

starwarstime

Micah ‘Star Wars’ wins 1st weekend of 2020 - San Antonio Express-News https://t.co/0eVdZ6dR2I 1 hour ago

mySA

mySA ‘Star Wars’ wins 1st weekend of 2020 https://t.co/WPlXWrGoL6 2 hours ago

theplaylistfeed

theplaylistfeed Audiences Hate ‘The Grudge’ As ‘Star Wars’ Wins The First Box Office Weekend Of 2020 https://t.co/CrYZYyEaxB https://t.co/CIECjYFXPV 3 hours ago

ThePlaylist

The Playlist 🎬 Audiences Hate ‘The Grudge’ As ‘Star Wars’ Wins The First Box Office Weekend Of 2020 https://t.co/E96rsghru1 https://t.co/ussFCSAESq 3 hours ago

WardCorbett

Ward Corbett 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its… https://t.co/j6kjcazNZS 6 hours ago

Defende13613712

Defender 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its… https://t.co/b5NG31hI6y 10 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' wins the box office for a third-straight weekend but is tracking slower than its… https://t.co/RIQLe4mxa2 11 hours ago

CinemApp_CineUK

CinemApp News 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Wins 3rd Weekend at The Box Office with $33M https://t.co/lzuXanKiqV - movieweb 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office [Video]'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office

'Frozen 2' Becomes Highest Grossing Animated Film of All-Time at Global Box Office. The Disney animated sequel has earned an estimated $1.325 billion at the worldwide box office. 'Frozen 2' has..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office [Video]'Star Wars' Wins Third Weekend At The Box Office

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" won the domestic box office for a third-straight weekend. Business Insider reports the film brought in $33.7 million over the weekend. That brings its domestic..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.