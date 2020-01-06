Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC
Apple users will now be able to
respond to iMessages on their
Dell computers.
The company released its
Mobile Connect app in 2018,
which allows users to connect
their phones to Dell computers.
.
The app was previously limited to
Android users, but will soon allow
for wireless photo and video transfers
and interacting with iOS apps.
The iOS integration will work with XPS,
Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series
PCs from January 2018 or later.
Mobile Connect is already available to iPhone
users for phone calls and text messages