Dell to Allow Users to Interact With iPhone Apps on PC

Apple users will now be able to respond to iMessages on their Dell computers.

The company released its Mobile Connect app in 2018, which allows users to connect their phones to Dell computers.

.

The app was previously limited to Android users, but will soon allow for wireless photo and video transfers and interacting with iOS apps.

The iOS integration will work with XPS, Inspiron, Vostro, Alienware and G Series PCs from January 2018 or later.

Mobile Connect is already available to iPhone users for phone calls and text messages
