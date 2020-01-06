Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed.

President Donald Trump's former national security advisor made the statement on Monday.

... since my testimony is once again at issue ... I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify, John Bolton, Former National Security Advisor, via CNN.

Bolton has first-hand knowledge of several of the instances that were front and center of the House's impeachment case against the president.

He was not subpoenaed to testify before the House committee.

Bolton's statement renews pressure on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses to be called during the Senate impeachment trial.

Because he likely has more than enough Senate votes to acquit the president, McConnell has indicated he is seeking an expedited trial without calling witnesses.

This has led to a stall in the impeachment process.

.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has refused to send the articles of impeachment to the Senate until both parties agree on Senate trial terms. Before releasing his statement, Bolton forewarned McConnell about his willingness to testify.

.

The White House received no forewarning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Trump’s Impeachment if Senate Subpoenas Him

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, a key witness in the events that led to President...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesSBSNPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this

joanschulze

Pat’s Wife. RT @funder: BREAKING: John Bolton says he will testify if he is issued subpoena for the Senate impeachment trial. “If the Senate issues a s… 5 seconds ago

LucyC5124

Lara RT @DavidJHarrisJr: Bolton is dangerous. In many, many ways. https://t.co/PGlL3IJRbe 22 seconds ago

DoubleDownNow7

DoubleDownNow! RT @mspoint1106: Last week, trump satisfied John Bolton's fever dream of attacking Iran. Bolton now says that if subpoenaed, he will testif… 1 minute ago

Gypsysister58

Nancy B ☘ RT @DougJones: Regardless of what Bolton’s testimony might be, I want to hear from him and review his documents. Why wouldn’t anyone if the… 2 minutes ago

sanepatriot

The Judge So John Bolton says he will testify if subpoenaed by the senate? The House Intelligence Committee should souboena… https://t.co/wmGZ2T0wqn 2 minutes ago

aspiringinvntor

🇬🇧*GYNARCHY👑NOW🇺🇸CHICKS rule!|Pelosi|Harris RT @aspiringinvntor: John Bolton now says he will testify to the Senate! I don't know if I trust this. Just yesterday he was praising Tru… 3 minutes ago

arlinehunter386

arlinehunter RT @HillReporter: If Republicans don't call Bolton to testify, Chuck Schumer says, it would be clear evidence of a cover up. https://t.co/… 3 minutes ago

SStark529

SStarkey John Bolton Says He Will Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial if Subpoenaed - Wall Street Journal https://t.co/kkIqvPOKUQ via @GoogleNews 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Be Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:45Published

John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial [Video]John Bolton Says He'll Willing To Testify In Trump Impeachment Trial

John Bolton tweeted about President Trump's impeachment trial.

Credit: GeoBeats     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.