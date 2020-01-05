Global  

Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament

Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament

Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday accused the socialist government of "militarizing" parliament by blocking the opposition party from a vote a day before, instead placing a hand-picked legislator in a key post that was expected to go to Guaido.

Gavino Garay reports.
Venezuela's Guaido condemns seizure of parliament

One day after armed troops blocked opposition legislators from entering Venezuela's parliament, opposition leader Juan Guaido on Monday accused Nicolas Maduro's socialist government of 'militarizing' parliament.

Guaido was expected to be re-elected as head of Congress, but instead that post now goes to legislator Luis Parra, who was hand picked by President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist party to fill the position.

Parra was recently expelled by an opposition party over corruption allegations.

At one point, security physically forced Guaido off the compound's iron railings after he tried to get across a security gate.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) VENEZUELAN OPPOSITION LEADER JUAN GUAIDO SAYING: "Yesterday, dignified lawmakers, who represent the people of Venezuela, showed how not to be corrupt.

We showed our faces to our people.

And today, we're getting together to find solutions." Opposition legislators quickly re-elected Guaido as president of the National Assembly -- who is also recognized by dozens of nations as Venezuela's rightful leader - in a session at the headquarters of a pro-opposition newspaper.

The military seizure of parliament was quickly denounced by Washington as the work of a quote "thug" regime, with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo adding "no bribery or intimidation can subvert the will of the Venezuelan people."



