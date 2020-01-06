Global  

Weinstein indicted in L.A. on day New York rape trial starts

Once powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was indicted in Los Angeles on Monday on sex crime charges just hours after he appeared in a New York court for the start of his rape trial.

Jillian Kitchener has more.
Former Hollywood movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, Monday, hobbled into a Manhattan court using a walker for the start of his criminal trial, on a day that his legal troubles grew with new charges in Los Angeles.

In New York, the 67-year-old is accused of assaulting two women.

He could face life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge - predatory sexual assault.

More than 80 women have accused Weinstein - once one of Hollywood’s most powerful producers - of sexual misconduct going back decades.

Outside of court in Manhattan - some of Weinstein's most high-profile accusers including Rose McGowan, who praised those speaking out.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ACTRESS ROSE MCGOWAN, SAYING: "I thank those testifying for standing not just for themselves but for all of us who will never have even one day in court.

Today is a day for us to honor how far we've come and how much we've endured to get here." Actress Rosanna Arquette, who says Weinstein damaged her career after she resisted his advances, demanded that he be held accountable.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) ACTRESS ROSANNA ARQUETTE, SAYING: “Time's up on sexual harassment in all workplaces... Time's up on the pervasive culture of silence that has enabled abusers like Weinstein." Weinstein's attorney, Donna Rotunno, told reporters that no evidence has been presented yet, and that her client is innocent until proven guilty: (SOUNDBITE)(English) WEINSTEIN'S ATTORNEY, DONNA ROTUNNO, SAYING: "The government doesn't want us to have a voice.

This trial is to show the jury and the state of New York that there is more to this then they'd like everyone to believe." Weinstein faces charges of assault from former production assistant Mimi Haleyi, who says that Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 2006.

The other woman, who is accusing Weinstein of rape in 2013, has not been publicly identified.

Weinstein has denied the allegations and says any sexual encounters he had were consensual.

Just hours after the start of his rape trial, Weinstein was indicted on the West Coast on sex crime charges.

Los Angeles District Attorney, Jackie Lacey: (SOUNDBITE)(English) L.A.

COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY, JACKIE LACEY, SAYING: “I’m here today to announce that my office has charged Harvey Weinstein with sexually assaulting two women in Los Angeles County.

We believe the evidence will show that the defendant used his power and influence to gain access to his victims and then committed violent crimes against them.” Prosecutors allege those incidents happened in 2013 within a two-day span.

Weinstein’s spokesman declined to comment on the new charges.



