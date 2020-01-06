Global  

Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey becomes sixth MP to announce Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey has confirmed she will run for the Labour leadership.

The shadow business secretary confirmed her move in an article for socialist magazine Tribune.
